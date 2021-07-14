Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 167 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Menard Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.86.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $191.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.34. The company has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.