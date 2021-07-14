DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

