DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases 941 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

APD stock opened at $288.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.