DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $157.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $158.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.84.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.