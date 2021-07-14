Viacoin (VIA) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $261,831.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.68 or 0.00397606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,675 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.