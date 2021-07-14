iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,263 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 144,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,131,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $30.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.68.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

