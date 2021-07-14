Armistice Capital LLC Invests $3.96 Million in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,818,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.07% of Exela Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 723.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 414,061 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

XELA opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $300.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

