Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 593 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32.

