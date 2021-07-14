Mount Lucas Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,258 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 98,509 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,562 shares during the period.

Shares of EWZ opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

