iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,466 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 126,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,733,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 28,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

