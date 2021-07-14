Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Bought by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Calavo Growers worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.85 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

