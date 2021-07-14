ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.27. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 56,804 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.01.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

