ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.27. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 56,804 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.01.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ParkerVision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

