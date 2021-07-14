BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 16,332 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $698,846.28.

NYSE:BLFS traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $46.63. 1,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,648. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.