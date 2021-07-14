Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.37. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$22.04, with a volume of 272,288 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INE shares. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -19.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.88%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

