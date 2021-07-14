Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Purchases Shares of 488 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after acquiring an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $194.28 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.80 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

