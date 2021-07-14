Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

