Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 42,770 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,770 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after buying an additional 39,573,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after buying an additional 4,501,253 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,208,000 after buying an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after buying an additional 3,880,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,664,000 after purchasing an additional 885,491 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TME opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

