Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $540.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $239.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

