Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Takes $864,000 Position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.53% of Merida Merger Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter worth $90,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter worth $124,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

MCMJ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

