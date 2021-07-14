Beaconlight Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 237,712 Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 237,712 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,000. Groupon accounts for about 1.9% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Groupon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Groupon alerts:

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

GRPN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.59. 14,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.24. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.