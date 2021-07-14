Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Makes New $535,000 Investment in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,654,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,820,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,135,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viveon Health Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,249. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

