Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 30,000 Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 0.10% of Tastemaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

