Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Invests $114,000 in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of SC Health by 63.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 547,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 212,287 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SC Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,798,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in SC Health in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SC Health in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SC Health in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCPE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,152. SC Health Co. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $229.70 million, a PE ratio of 252.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of SC Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

