Michael Johnson Sells 52,083 Shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FLUX) Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson sold 52,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $571,871.34.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Johnson sold 12,658 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $136,959.56.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Johnson sold 38,738 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $408,685.90.

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Johnson sold 15,745 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $172,722.65.

Flux Power stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 2,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,570. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

