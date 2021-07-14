First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $199.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

