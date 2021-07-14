QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.26 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY21 guidance to at least 2.42 EPS.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised QIAGEN to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.67.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

