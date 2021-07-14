John B. Gibson Sells 5,339 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NYSE:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NYSE:PAYX) VP John B. Gibson sold 5,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $597,434.10.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,766. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $112.38.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.