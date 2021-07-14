Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 45.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,101 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 189,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 48.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $141.54 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $149.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

