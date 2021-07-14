Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 36,414 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $90.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

