New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Position Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 978.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 972,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882,126 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,453,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,675,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDU. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

