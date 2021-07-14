$655.99 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post sales of $655.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $661.08 million. Five Below reported sales of $426.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 750.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after acquiring an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Five Below by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after acquiring an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,072,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

