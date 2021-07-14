Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Acquired by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.60% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 35.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 273,526 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 670,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,938 shares of company stock worth $96,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRIL shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

