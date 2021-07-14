$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report sales of $650,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Beyond Air posted sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 182.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $3.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $7.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.19 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XAIR. Truist Securities began coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 12.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,353. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.53.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

