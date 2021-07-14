Gulden (NLG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30,852.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Gulden has a market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $30,852.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.00398576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 548,992,062 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

