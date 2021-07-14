DeFi Bids 24 Hour Volume Hits $470.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $334,048.33 and $470.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.58 or 0.00853308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005343 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,991,904 coins and its circulating supply is 15,146,364 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

