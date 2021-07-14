Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $5.06

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $32.68 million and $271,823.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $5.06 or 0.00015456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00117805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00153569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,859.08 or 1.00291176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.62 or 0.00948076 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,453,113 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

