Supernova Partners Acquisition (NYSE:SPNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 24,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 132,433 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

