Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading Down 13.2%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI)’s share price was down 13.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 122,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 102,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80.

About Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

