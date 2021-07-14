PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Down 5.8%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.34 and last traded at $32.50. Approximately 24,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,287,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.
PLBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.13.
In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
