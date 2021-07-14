PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Down 5.8%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.34 and last traded at $32.50. Approximately 24,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,287,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.13.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

