Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Up 3.6%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.04. 141,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,088,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,692,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gerdau by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 977,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,311,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 411,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,983 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

