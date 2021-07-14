ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Down 7.8%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s stock price fell 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $27.22. 7,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 392,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.12.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

