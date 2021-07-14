American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,464,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HIPH remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. American Premium Water has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
About American Premium Water
