American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,464,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIPH remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. American Premium Water has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

About American Premium Water

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

