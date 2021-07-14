GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLGLF remained flat at $$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28. GLG Life Tech has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.39.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

