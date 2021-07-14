LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNSPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LondonMetric Property has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNSPF remained flat at $$3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.