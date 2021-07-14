Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases 1,700 Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinnate Biopharma were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 3.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $1,532,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 16.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 23.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNTE stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinnate Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

