Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROCRU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCRU opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

