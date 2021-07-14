Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $6.79 Million in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 3.25% of Growth Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,689,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

GCAC opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

