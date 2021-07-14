Putnam Investments LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 112.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $802,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $407.06 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $414.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

