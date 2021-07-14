Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $7.25 Million Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Healthcare Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at $966,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,617,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS HCCC opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.