Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $7.99 Million Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,588,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DHCAU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

